MONTANA - Once Governor Greg Gianforte announced any Montanan older than 16 will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 1, local health departments started adjusting their own plans.
Both the Missoula City-County Health Department and the Flathead County Health Departments are facing different challenges as they adjust their plans to accommodate the governor's announcement.
"We have more infrastructure and readiness than we have supply," Missoula City-County Health Director Ellen Leahy said.
"No we are facing exactly the opposite problem," Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said.
Just weeks ago, Gov. Gianforte announced new criteria for distributing the vaccine by creating group 1B+ for the state, but not all counties went into the new phase right away. But this time, Leahy said, Missoula County will make the change with the state.
"We are not looking at doing that again at this point. We are looking at moving into this on April first as soon as the state allows us to vaccinate everyone," Leahy said. "The reason we didn't move with the state with 1B+ was we has our own subdivision of vaccinations scheduled, so we felt we had to finish that group before moving on to this new one."
Now local health departments are adjusting plans once again to keep up with the governor's expedited timeline.
"At this point this change will cut down on the confusion that has developed because we have had so many different definitions and phases," Leahy said.
While Missoula County has the man power, with over two dozen vaccinating agencies ready to give shots, they aren't getting all the doses they need. Some pharmacies still haven't received any vaccines.
"For folks who want or need to get in to get the shot, I think it is more dependent on that supply picking up than anything else," Leahy said.
In Flathead County, Health Officials are hitting a different roadblock. Health Officer Joe Russell said the county has plenty of vaccines, they just need to get them into people's arms.
"We have some decisions to make," Russell said. "No decisions have been made yet but we might need to prioritize some more essential workers to administer shots and keep schools open."
But before any decisions are finalized, Russell encourages anyone who wants the vaccine to get their name on their list, no matter what phase they fall into.
"We don't want to be backlogged come April first. We would rather have them start applying now," Russell said. "With the request forms we can tell who meets the criteria for what phase so we can filter them down as they come in."
To get on the Flathead County's vaccination list, all you have to do is fill out the vaccine request form on the health department's website. Then, they will call you when it's your turn to make an appointment.
Both health departments said once you are eligible, you will remain eligible. Anyone who was in an earlier phase but didn't get their vaccine can still sign up for one now.