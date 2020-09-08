MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools has confirmed there is a positive COVID-19 case at Big Sky High School.
Families were notified of the case Tuesday, according to information from Superintendent Rob Watson's weekly update email.
The full email from Watson is included below:
Hello MCPS Families,
As I walk through schools during our first two weeks of instruction, along with members of our central administrative team, we continue to observe overwhelmingly positive scenes of teachers, students, paraeducators, custodians, food service personnel, nurses, and front office staff working as a team to make our return to school safe and engaging. I have seen staff building positive relationships with students. The trust being built now between our students, families and staff will carry us through an exceptional school year.
I also clarified last week that we will report to staff and families when we have a positive COVID-19 case in one of our schools. That happened last Thursday when we learned about a positive case at Sentinel High School. You likely saw the media stories about that last week. We also notified Big Sky High School families this afternoon about a positive case in their school.
There are times when information is going to get out in terms of rumors or hearsay. It is important for us to provide factual information as quickly as possible, which may help to clarify questions and dispel rumors. We will not send messages to staff and families until we can confirm the information with the health department. We will not message solely because of reports from parents, staff, or students about positive cases.
If we have staff or students who must quarantine, we will make a plan to keep them working and in class remotely as long as they are healthy enough to do so.
If you have any questions or concerns specific to your student, please start by contacting your student’s teacher or the principal of your school. We have also linked many resources in our MCPS COVID-19 Response Plan.
In the days to come, I will be talking with our staff about the school schedule - what is working and how we can improve. We have committed to stay in the Hybrid schedule through Sept 25 and perhaps longer. We have also committed to keeping Mondays as our full remote learning days. I know at one time we had talked about using Wednesdays, however with our holiday break and teacher training days, it seemed more consistent to stick with Mondays - as long as we are in the Hybrid schedule. I will keep you informed of any changes and discussions.
I know that families are looking for consistency and predictability with our schedule. Due to the ever changing nature of our pandemic, it has been difficult to plan and provide that predictability. However, I am working with our staff to develop a schedule that we can sustain through the first quarter (November 6). I hope to have an announcement about that schedule next week. Everything is dependent on the current state of COVID-19 in our community.
We have scheduled board meetings on Sept 8th and Sept 22nd. The health department has agreed to provide updates to our board regarding the state of COVID-19 in our county. I will provide updates regarding our response to COVID-19 and any changes to our schedule. If you are interested in the discussions with the school board, we have more information regarding our meetings posted on our website.
Sincerely,
Rob Watson
Superintendent