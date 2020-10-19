BROADWATER Co, Mont. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office is reporting a positive COVID-19 result from the county courthouse and law enforcement facility Monday.
The following is the release from Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan:
"Good morning Broadwater County,
Unfortunately we in the county government are not exempt from the COVID-19 crisis here in the US and in Montana. There was a positive case in the county courthouse/ LE center complex and things are going to change up on how things are done for business. MASKS are required at all times in the courthouse or LE center.
I know we don't like change, we don't like inconveniences but as your Sheriff, I am asking folks to remain calm, courteous and understanding as we as your county officials work through this current situation. Please follow our page for updates or the county website. We are working hard to make things work for the citizens, to keep you safe and keep all the county employees safe as well.
Please and thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan"