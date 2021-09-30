HELENA, Mont. - Cases of COVID-19 are reported to have decreased by 3% from the week prior with 6,075 cases, but hospitalizations related to the virus were up 8%.
According to a report from the Office of the Governor, a COVID-19 briefing was held Wednesday from professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Department of Military Affairs and the governor’s office.
The report says that as of Sept. 24, Montana averages 386 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 each day, and 86 Montanans have passed from COVID-19 in the past week.
Unvaccinated Montanans account for 86% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths from April 1 to Sept. 24 in the state. The median age of hospitalization and death for unvaccinated Montanans was 61 years of age and 71 years of age respectively.
For the week ending Sept. 24, 9,193 vaccine doses were administered, with 3,686 Montanans receiving their first dose of vaccine, and 4,187 getting fully immunized.
In recent months, the report says the Delta variant remains the predominant variant in Montana, with every specimen collected and sequenced in September being the Delta variant.
Aside from Delta, all other former variants of concern and interest have been re-classified as Variants Being Monitored.
This week, the state received 1,600 doses of monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb), the report saying that the federal government determines the weekly amount of mAb products each state receives based on COVID-19 case burden and mAb utilization.
Montana is continuing to allocate doses to communities.