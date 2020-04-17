MISSOULA - Sunny, spring weather can often trigger seasonal allergies for many Montanans. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic any symptom can trigger cause for concern.
The Missoula City-County Health Department says while there are some parallels between symptoms for COVID-19 and allergies, there are some distinctions to look for.
While both COVID-19 and allergies may produce a dry cough, COVID-19 is more likely to be associated with symptoms like a fever, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and body aches.
Allergy sufferers are more likely to have symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, congestion, and itchy eyes, nasal passages, or throat.
If your symptoms are "itchy" or sinus related, you're most likely experiencing allergies, according to the health department.
If you're concerned about your symptoms or have questions, you should contact your healthcare provider for medical advice.