HELENA, Mont. - Around 650,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are coming to Montana.
Governor Greg Gianforte announced plans to increase access to at-home testing for COVID-19 along with the new tests coming to the state.
“As the state of Montana, like the rest of the nation, faces a new surge with the omicron variant, testing is a critical tool to help keep people safe with early detection,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Recognizing the nationwide testing shortage and the Biden administration’s continued failure to deliver on its promise of free at-home rapid tests for Americans, we took matters into our own hands, securing about 650,000 at-home rapid tests that will be available at no cost to Montanans.”
Tests were ordered from Medea Medical Products for approximately $5.5 million, or about $8.46 per test according to the governor’s release. The CareStart tests are self-administered, and results are available in 10 minutes.
At this time it is anticipated the tests will arrive the week of January 24, and once they arrive, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Montana Disaster and Emergency Services will ship allocations to local public health departments for community distribution.
After public health departments have received their tests, additional information on how and where tests can be obtained will be announced.
