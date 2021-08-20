Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Cloud to ground lightning. A developing thunderstorm northwest of the terminal will be capable of producing cloud to ground lightning with-in the next 15 minutes. This first round of activity will be out of the area in the next hour or so. The terminal will be under the threat for thunderstorms through the evening hours.