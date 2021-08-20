GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held in Great Falls on Monday, Aug. 23.
Alluvion Health says they are holding the vaccine clinic in response to the rising numbers of COVID-19 in the state and the vaccination recommendations.
The clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 23 from 12:30 am to 6:00 pm at the Paris Gibson High School Gymnasium.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at the clinic. The first and second or additional doses that the CDC recently added to the recommendations will also be offered at the clinic.
Those who are eligible for the third dose are being told to ask their medical provider if getting an additional dose is right for them, and that 28 days must have passed since the previous dose.
Individuals are encouraged to bring their vaccine card and must be symptom-free to receive the immunization.
Anyone attending the clinic is asked to enter through the back entrance and follow signage.
Masking and social distancing are required at the clinic.