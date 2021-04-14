MISSOULA, Mont. - All Nations Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination walk-up clinic offering gift cards to recipients Monday, April 19 at the former Lucky's Market in Missoula.
The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a Facebook post they will have 400 total doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for residents 16 years old and older from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"As a thank you to those who are helping the community end the pandemic, we will be giving away various FUN gift cards to patients as well!" MCCHD wrote.