MISSOULA, Mont. - All Nations Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination walk-up clinic offering gift cards to recipients Monday, April 19 at the former Lucky's Market in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a Facebook post they will have 400 total doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for residents 16 years old and older from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"As a thank you to those who are helping the community end the pandemic, we will be giving away various FUN gift cards to patients as well!" MCCHD wrote.
 
 
 

