GREAT FALLS - The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Malmstrom Air Force Base, and the first doses were administered Thursday morning.
A dozen medical officials were vaccinated, including Col. Mark A. Pomerinke, commander of the 341st Medical Group a release from Malmstrom says.
“We’re glad to begin taking this next step forward in our ongoing pandemic effort,” Pomerinke said. “Our team has done an outstanding job this past year of providing for the needs of our military members, their families and the local retiree population. We had been preparing for the vaccine’s arrival, and now that it’s here we are excited to begin distribution.”
Medical workers and first responders on base will have the vaccine made available to the first, and healthcare technicians will offer any remaining doses to other mission essential personnel.
“The nuclear mission is the cornerstone of our national security, and taking care of those who take care of us is the best way to continue to ensure the readiness of our force right now,” said Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander.