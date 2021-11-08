GREAT FALLS, Mont. — With updated Emergency Use Authorizations for the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, eligibility to get vaccinated has been expanded.
In an effort to make vaccine information accessible, the county created a table that can be found below:
Pfizer-BioNTech
Moderna
Janssen/Johnson & Johnson
Eligibility for primary dose series
Age 5 and older receive a 2-dose primary series, separated by at least 21 days.
Age 18 and older receive a 2-dose primary series, separated by at least 28 days.
Age 18 and older receive 1 primary dose.
Eligibility for 3rd primary dose for the immune compromised
If the first 2 doses were Pfizer, then a 3rd dose may be given, not less than 28 days after the 2nd dose, to persons age 12 and older with compromised immune systems. If you are not sure whether you qualify as immune-compromised, please discuss with your physician.
This is a 3rd dose of the primary vaccine series, not a booster; persons eligible for this 3rd primary dose may still receive a booster (4 doses in total) when eligible. Mixing-and-matching a different vaccine is not authorized for this 3rd primary dose.
If the first 2 doses were Moderna, then a 3rd dose may be given, not less than 28 days after the 2nd dose, to persons age 18 and older with compromised immune systems. If you are not sure whether you qualify as immune-compromised, please discuss with your physician.
This is a 3rd dose of the primary vaccine series, not a booster; persons eligible for this 3rd primary dose may still receive a booster (4 doses in total) when eligible. Mixing-and-matching a different vaccine is not authorized for this 3rd primary dose.
Not applicable
Eligibility for a booster dose
If your first 2 (or 3) primary doses were Pfizer or Moderna, then a booster dose may be given, not less than 6 months after the last primary dose, to the following people:
You may mix-and-match this booster dose – your booster may be Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen. However, the Pfizer eligibility requirements (including the 6-month wait time) apply regardless of whether you will receive a booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen.
If your first dose was Janssen, then a booster dose may be given, not less than 2 months after the second dose, to people age 18 and older.
These Janssen eligibility requirements (including the 2-month wait time) apply regardless of whether you will receive a booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen.
Dose volume and formulation
A booster or 3rd dose of Pfizer is a full dose, for all eligible persons. This applies regardless of which vaccine you received for your primary dose(s).
Pfizer immunizations for age 5-11 are different in formulation, dose volume, and dilution from the immunizations for age 12+. Healthcare providers should carefully review the most recent Emergency Use Authorization and Provider Fact Sheet to ensure they are providing the correct formulation and dose.
A 3rd primary dose of Moderna for the immune compromised is a full dose.
A booster dose of Moderna for the other eligibility categories is a half dose. This applies regardless of which vaccine you received for your primary dose(s).
A booster dose of Janssen is a full dose, for all eligible persons. This applies regardless of which vaccine you received for your primary dose(s).
If you have questions about whether you qualify for a booster or third dose, or any other questions about COVID vaccination, you should consult with your physician or other primary healthcare provider.
Providers should carefully review the updated Emergency Use Authorizations and Provider Fact Sheets for each vaccine, available here.
Additionally, the authorization of additional doses and a new age group has caused an escalation of demand for COVID immunizations. According to a release, however, the pediatric vaccine may not yet be available through your preferred provider.
Vaccine supply and staffing availability may also limit your ability to receive a vaccination quickly. Local vaccine availability can be viewed at www.vaccines.gov.
The Cascade City-County Health Department is holding the following three immunization clinics:
- Monday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Co-hosted by Great Falls College MSU
- 2100 16th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
- Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Holiday Village Mall
- 1200 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
- Friday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Holiday Village Mall
- 1200 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405
All three COVID vaccines will be available to those who are eligible. Influenza immunizations will also be available at all clinics.
Humana or Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage health insurance will not be accepted for Influenza immunizations. If you do not have insurance, Influenza vaccines are available for $40 (standard dose) or $80 (higher dose), and COVID vaccines are free of charge.