CUT BANK, Mont. - Cut Bank Schools announced they are temporarily shutting down beginning the night of Wednesday Jan. 26 through Sunday, Feb. 7 due to COVID-19 concerns.
School will reopen Monday, Feb. 8.
CBS Superintendent Wade Johnson wrote in a Facebook post several students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
The middle school and high school will do remote leaning starting Feb. 1.
CBS will either postpone or cancel all activities during the closure.
CBS asks families to follow health guidelines to ensure the closure is effective.
"We regret the inconveniences that this action will cause, but after meeting with Glacier County Health officials, and our administrative staff, we decided this is the best path for District #15 at this time," Johnson wrote.