U.S. CONGRESS - U.S. Senator Steve Daines and Congressman Matt Rosendale sent a letter to President Biden Tuesday requesting an immediate increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses for Montana. According to recent data, Montana has been receiving one of the lowest per capita allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the country.
“Montanans and Americans across the country need access to the COVID-19 vaccine. It is deeply troubling to learn from recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data that Montana ranks near the bottom in terms of COVID-19 vaccine allocations to states by the federal government. Our state receives approximately 18,500 first doses per week, while it requires at least 25,000 to 30,000 first doses per week to satisfy current demand. Moreover, Montana needs to have greater transparency and predictability regarding federal COVID-19 vaccine allocation and supply. This will help ensure the most effective planning and distribution of vaccines throughout the state as demand continues to surge. We appreciate your recent commitment to provide states with a three-week forecast of upcoming vaccine shipments, but this is not enough – highly rural states like Montana need even more time to adequately prepare for vaccine distribution,” the letter states.
