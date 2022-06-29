Coronavirus - CDC
 Caption:
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
 CDC

LIBBY, Mont. - Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the detention center in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, five inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says they are working closely with Lincoln County Health Department and ARE following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections to protect the public, inmates, staff and law enforcement officers.

At this time the health department is working to identify cases and any inmates, staff or public that may have had close contact with identified cases.

“Staff at the detention center are ensuring the safety of inmates by reducing the risk of further exposure by implementing standard infection control measures, implementing physical distancing strategies where feasible and conducting frequent testing,” the sheriff’s office said.

Visitation will be closed until further notice.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You