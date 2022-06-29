LIBBY, Mont. - Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the detention center in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, five inmates and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says they are working closely with Lincoln County Health Department and ARE following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections to protect the public, inmates, staff and law enforcement officers.

At this time the health department is working to identify cases and any inmates, staff or public that may have had close contact with identified cases.

“Staff at the detention center are ensuring the safety of inmates by reducing the risk of further exposure by implementing standard infection control measures, implementing physical distancing strategies where feasible and conducting frequent testing,” the sheriff’s office said.

Visitation will be closed until further notice.