Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES, LOCALLY HIGHER UNDER PERSISTENT SHOWERS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL BE CHANGEABLE DUE TO THE SHOWERY NATURE OF THE PRECIPITATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE SHOWERS CAPABLE OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AROUND 7 PM. A BRIEF BREAK IN SNOW IS EXPECTED BETWEEN 7 PM-9 PM, BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE SNOW IS POSSIBLE BETWEEN 10 PM-12 AM.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSOULA...NORTH CENTRAL RAVALLI...NORTHWESTERN GRANITE AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT... AT 302 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 MILES NORTHEAST OF BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE TO NEAR FLORENCE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 10 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. VISIBILITY ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS WILL BE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OVANDO, FLORENCE, POTOMAC, CLEARWATER, GREENOUGH, TWIN CREEKS, CLINTON AND TURAH.