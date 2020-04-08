MISSOULA - If you are one of many people that are working to sew masks for the community, there are some steps you need to take to make sure your mask is put to good use.
Right now United Way of Missoula is accepting hand-sewn cloth masks. They are also teaming up with Missoula Textiles to have them properly laundered and sanitized for free.
As new research is conducted by the Centers for Disease Control about COVID-19 recommendations are always changing and adapting. The latest information is that right now the CDC does recommend people to wear cloth masks if they are going out to essential businesses like grocery stores or pharmacies where it's hard to maintain social distancing. Masks do not prevent the virus, however they can help protect others from unknowingly spreading the virus.
"We're gonna be in this for a long time, it's incumbent for all of us to do whatever we can to follow orders about staying home, and especially if we're in members of a vulnerable population, to wear a mask when you are out and about and around other people," said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County.
United Way is working to make sure that donated hand-sewn cloth masks are going to where they are needed most. Local health care providers have asked for them for out patient use and masks will also be going to other essential workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.