1.75 million masks, that's how many face shields have been made right here in Missoula by Coaster Cycles and other local businesses.
Coaster Cycles used to make cargo bikes for Starbucks and other vendors like NFL stadiums but when March hit, their orders dropped off.
"It was when COVID hit we needed to find something different," Coaster Cycles COO, Justin Bruce said, "We were stuck in a position where a lot of our sales were postponed."
Soon the company found a design of face shields they could make in their warehouse, and as soon as they got the supplies, orders started coming in from across the country.
"We got an order for 500,000 and it was like, I had just built a couple on my dining room table, so 500,000 was kind of a shocking number to figure out how to build that many," Bruce said.
When the company received several more orders over a couple thousand, it was all hands on deck. They even called on other businesses to pitch in.
"I went to Imagine Nation, I went to Catalyst, I went to Kettlehouse and all these owners wanted to get involved and help out,' Bruce said.
That's where the beer comes in. Co-Owner Robert Rivers and his wife say it was an easy decision to hop on board.
"There are so many layers that are important about this project," Rivers said. "One, we were able to make shields for people in need. Second was we were able to employ 35 people and pay them a livable wage to make shields here on premise. Third, was it really helped solidify our business during a crisis."
Rivers said they made the brewery so folks could gather but not thats not possible so he wanted to used his space to help out as much as he could.
"So the 35 people we employed here were able to make just under 350,000 shields here at the brewery and total here in Missoula those numbers are closer to 1.75 million, all made here in Missoula for hospitals across the country," Rivers said.
But they did more than just make masks, they made a new beer! This new brew is about more than celebrating their accomplishments
"For every four-pack that is sold here in the brewery one face shield is donated to 5 different organizations in the state," Rivers said. "We are really trying in these trying times to leverage beer and go beyond beer to make sure it has and impact on the world around us."
You can pick up a "Fighting chance IPA" at Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula.