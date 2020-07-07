Missoula's Downtown Association is hoping to make the best out of a tough situation by holding "Pop-ups" in place of their regular Out-To-Lunch summer series.
Over the last few weeks different food trucks are invited to set up shop in caras park. These pop-ups are smaller than what people are used to. The city says only food is permitted, that means no live music or other activities.
But vendors says while business is slower than last year they are thankful for the community.
"We appreciate the Missoula city doing this event, it is much better than nothing,' Owner of Kamoon Food Truck Wisan Raxeem said.
These pop-ups are help Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11-2 p.m.