HELENA, Mont. - Information regarding COVID-19 in Montana from a briefing from professionals at the Department of Public Health and Human Service and the Governor’s Office was shared Thursday.
Data analyzed in the briefing was based on information available as of Feb. 11.
According to a readout from the office of the governor, cases of COVID-19 in Montana have decreased by 35% from the week before, with 6,077 cases, and related hospitalizations have decreased by 10% from the week before, averaging 294 patients hospitalized each day.
Last week, 35 Montanans were reported to have passed from COVID-19. The readout notes that this figure captures deaths reported during the period and may include past deaths, as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.
From April 1, 2021, to Feb. 11, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 81% of hospitalizations and 78% of deaths.
The median age of unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized in that same period was 63, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 74.
During that same time, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 71, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 81.
Between December 18, 2021 and February 11, 2022, the youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID was 37 years of age, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 48 years of age.
For the week ending Feb. 11, 4,468 vaccine doses were administered, however, the readout says data for the most recent week are preliminary and are expected to be an underestimate of the doses administered during the week, due to a reporting lag.
Last week, 36,028 tests for COVID-19 were conducted.
Of the at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits allocated to health departments across the state, 43% have been distributed to Montanans.
A portion of these COVID-19 test kits have also been provided to health care and long-term care facilities, K-12 schools and other facilities to support their testing needs.
Delta and Omicron are the only variants of concern according to the CDC.
According to the readout, the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says Omicron is the dominant circulating strain in the state at this time.
It should be noted that more cases of Omicron may exist, as DPHHS and its partner labs do not sequence every positive COVID-19 test and current lab sequencing is intended for surveillance purposes only the readout said.
Since December 2021, the state has received allocations of 4,924 oral antiviral courses and Montana DPHHS is working with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to distribute these therapeutics across the state.
