Montana Department of Health and Human Services release:
The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has issued the following guidance for Montana health care facilities and providers with respect to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was published on November 5, 2021.
The federal mandate requires that Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities, subject to certain conditions and requirements, establish a policy ensuring that all covered staff (except for those who have a pending or granted exemption or for whom vaccination should be delayed, pursuant to Centers for Disease Control guidance) have been vaccinated.
The requirements include covered staff have received a first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine within 30 days of January 14, 2022 and have received the necessary shots to be fully vaccinated within 60 days.
The mandate also provides for exemptions for staff as a reasonable accommodation for a disability, for sincerely held religious belief, observance or practice, and for medical reasons, and requires facilities to have a process for permitting such exemptions.
DPHHS encourages covered health care facilities and providers to review and adopt its religious exemption form, which can be found here.
The guidance identifies the health care provider and supplier types, as well as staff, covered by the mandate. It also includes information about facility types and staff not covered by the mandate.
The full guidance document is here.
