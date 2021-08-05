HELENA, Mont. - As the trend of hospitalizations of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients has continued to be consistent over the last several months, a rise in vaccinations against the virus is being reported.
According to Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director, Adam Meier, COVID‐19 related hospitalization data from the past 8 weeks from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
During the 8 week time frame, data shows 358 hospitalizations of Montanans with hospitalizations including an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.
To compare, the DPHHS says they saw the highest reported COVID cases in Nov. of 2020, with 427 average daily COVID hospitalizations.
In addition, the DPHHS reports the average daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has slowly started to increase to the current average of 95 people. A 44% increase from the week ending July 23 to the week ending July 30 was included.
New COVID-19 positive cases are also seeing an increase, with 359 cases reported for the week ending June 25, and 1,180 cases for the week ending July 30.
“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness when you consider how far we’ve come since the vaccine first became available,” Meier said. “The data is also a reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated. This is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see are more cases and hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine.”
Over the past several weeks, the number of people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased, officials say.
For the week ending July 23 to the week ending July 30, there was a reported 18% increase in individuals receiving their first dose.
“This is an encouraging sign to see that more people are deciding to get vaccinated, and I hope this trend continues in the coming weeks,” Meier said.
As of Aug. 5, 48% of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated the DPHHS reports.
Meier is encouraged that about 74% of Montanans age 60 and over, those most vulnerable, are fully vaccinated the DPHHS reported.