HELENA - The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) in Montana is reporting a COVID-19 death at a Montana State Hospital (MSH) Wednesday.
According to a release from DPHHS, the person was a Lewis and Clark County resident and died Monday, Aug. 31, the first COVID-19 death at MSH.
DPHHS will not share any more details out of protection for the person and their family, also obeying state and federal law.
“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to this individuals’ friends and family,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said in the release. “This is a tragic reminder of the seriousness COVID-19 can have to vulnerable populations. I offer my sincere condolences to all those who have lost a loved one to this disease. The health and safety of MSH patients and staff continues to be at the forefront and I appreciate everything that is being done to provide quality care at MSH.”
The recent death is counted in the state's COVID-1 tracking map Wednesday.