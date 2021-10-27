HELENA, Mont. - Professionals from the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) are reporting an increase in COIVD-19 cases in Montana, while hospitalizations have decreased from the week before.
Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force reported 994 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 27, and the DPHHS says cases of the virus in the state have increased by 4% from the week before.
The Office of the Governor sent a readout Wednesday with information from a COVID-19 briefing from DPHHS professionals based on information available as of Oct. 22.
While cases of COVID-19 were reported to have increased, related hospitalizations have decreased by 8% from the week before, averaging 445 patients hospitalized for the virus each day.
In the last week, 76 Montanans have passed from COVID-19. The readout notes that this figure captures deaths reported during the period and may include past deaths, as DPHHS is conducting a data reconciliation process.
In the week ending Oct. 22, 12,183 vaccine doses were administered, which is expected to be an underestimate due to data from the most recent week being preliminary.
From April 1 to Oct. 22, unvaccinated Montanans accounted for 84% of hospitalizations and 76% of deaths according to the readout.
During that time, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who were hospitalized was 61, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who were hospitalized with a breakthrough case was 75.
In addition, the median age of unvaccinated individuals who died was 71, and the median age of vaccinated individuals who died as a result of a breakthrough case was 83.
The youngest unvaccinated individual who died from COVID over the same period was 24 years of age, and the youngest vaccinated individual who died from COVID as a result of a breakthrough case was 43 years of age.
In the last week, 47,707 tests for COVID-19 were conducted and the Delta variant remains the prominent variant in Montana in recent months.
Montana has received over 1,950 doses of monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb).