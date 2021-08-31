HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced an emergency rule Tuesday, to let parents make the final decision when it comes to whether their children wear masks in the schools.
An emergency rule issued by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) aims to "promote the role of parents as the ultimate decision makers."
"Montana students deserve to be back in their classroom in as normal and safe an environment as possible," reads a statement from Gianforte. "...They also deserve to know that schools are reviewing reliable data and scientific research about the impacts of mask mandates on students.”
"Unfortunately, mandating masks for students is based on inconclusive research that fails to prove masks’ effectiveness in reducing the incidence of COVID-19 in the classroom," the statement continues.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends universal indoor masking in all schools, as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the highly contagious Delta variant.
In a statement alongside the rule Tuesday, Montana DPHHS Director Adam Meier said, "A number of scientific studies indicate that universal mask use among children can adversely affect their health and development, particularly among children with learning or developmental disabilities. DPHHS respects the authority of parents to make health-related decisions in the best interest of their children, including whether wearing a mask in school is appropriate. DPHHS would encourage schools to take into account all of these factors and implement any mitigation strategies in the least restrictive means as possible to maximize learning outcomes for Montana children.”
The emergency rule issued by DPHHS reads in part:
In order to provide for the health, well-being, rights, and educational needs of students, schools and school districts should consider, and be able to demonstrate consideration of, parental concerns when adopting a mask mandate, and should provide students and/or their parents or guardians, on their behalf, with the ability to opt-out of health-related mandates, to include wearing a mask or face covering, for reasons including:
(a) physical health;
(b) mental health;
(c) emotional health;
(d) psychosocial health;
(e) developmental needs; or
(f) religious belief, moral conviction, or other fundamental right the
impairment of which could negatively impact the physical, mental,
emotional, or psychosocial health of students.