HELENA, Mont. - After 650,000 at-home COVID-19 tests were secured for Montana, the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services has set up a website to help Montanans find a test near them.
Counties in the Treasure State are starting to announce distribution locations for at-home tests they have received, and now the DPHHS is providing a resource to help those looking for a test get one.
If you are looking for a test, you can visit the DPHHS website here for a breakdown of where home tests are available in your county starting Sunday.
The website will be updated as more distribution is made available by the local public health department.
