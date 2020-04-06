The drop in amount of child abuse and neglect reports the past several weeks in association to COVID-19 is worrying the Department of Health and Human Services, they said Monday.
“This decrease in calls is very concerning because teachers and school staff are mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect, and we know they are one of the main sources of calls to the hotline,” DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said in a release. “With schools closed, it’s important for all us to take an active role by calling the hotline if you suspect abuse or neglect.”
According to the release from the DPHHS, they were getting 765 child abuse and neglect reports from March 8 to March 14 before public schools were forced to shut down. The number of reports made has lowered to 425 on average every week since March 15.
DPHHS reminds the importance of people connecting with their families, friends and fellow community members who are dealing with difficulties from social distancing, economic unpredictability and parenting anxiety.
“We know that many families are feeling overwhelmed,” Hogan said in the release. “Even though we can’t connect in person right now, I urge everyone to reach out to your family, friends, and neighbors through technology, or just simply pick up the phone. If someone is struggling, urge them to ask for help if they need it by talking to a close a friend or relative, a local community provider they’ve been in contact with before, law enforcement, home visitor or a CFSD caseworker to request assistance. There are services in the community that can help.”
The hotline to report child abuse or neglect is 1-866-820-KIDS (5437).