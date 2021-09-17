HELENA, Mont. - The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has issued an emergency rule to ease strain on hospital capacity across the state.
“As our hospitals and health care workers continue to work around-the-clock to deliver life-saving care to Montanans, this new tool will help reduce the burdens our providers face,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “We will continue to work with hospitals and providers to support their ongoing response.”
The temporary emergency rule waives regulations to make it easier for hospitals to transfer certain patients to other health care facilities, freeing up needed hospital beds, according to a release.
You can view DPHHS’ emergency rule here.