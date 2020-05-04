WILLISTON, ND - A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is opening up to community members in Williams County North Dakota at Williston High School on Tuesday, May 5.
The Williston Herald reports anyone older than 12-years-old and showing COVID-19 symptoms, can get tested from an automobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last starting Tuesday.
Flaggers will be there to direct traffic at the testing location. People taking a test need to come in through 26th Street and then turn north onto 44th Avenue West, according to the Williston Herald. Drivers should switch their hazard lights on to let flaggers know they want to go to the testing location.
In order to alleviate congestion, the Williston Herald says to keep away from the area when necessary.
Some parts of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Avenue West will shut down as testing takes place, according to the Williston Herald.