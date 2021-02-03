LINCOLN, Mont. - Lincoln residents over 70-years-old can get a COVID-19 vaccine at Fire Station Four in Lincoln Friday.
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post they are holding the COVID-19 vaccine clinic drive-through from 9 a.m. to noon.
The vaccination clinic is located on Stemple Pass Road at Fire Station Four.
Those wishing to get a vaccine must bring photo identification.
