GREAT FALLS- Embark Credit Union and Montana Credit Union are both temporarily closing their lobbies Wednesday, March 18 at 5 pm.
Both credit unions say services will still be available to their members, but with some slight changes.
Embark Credit Union says both of their locations will be fully staffed and operating as usual just with some limitations on coin counting and notarization services.
Mobile, online and phone banking will still be available to members along with ATMs and credit union drive-ups.
Montana Credit Union says all services will still be available but they will be conducted in a different manner.
Only drive-up service will be offered at all three locations and coin and corporate checks can be done through the 9th Street office drive-up.
All three of their offices will be working by limited appointment for loan officers and member service representatives. You can be made by calling 406-727-2210 or 800-721-2242.
Members with Montana Credit Union are also being offered no-fee payment relief on consumer installment loans. Members will have to call to speak with a staff member to have the skipped payment fee waived on their account.