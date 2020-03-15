HELENA - An estimated 110 people have been advised they should self-quarantine after attending the Board of Regents meeting in Dillon earlier this month.
The Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian, tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to his office. It's believed Christian contracted the virus at the meeting on March 5.
Christian's office said Montana University System personnel who attended that meeting are being advised to self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period. While there's no formal sign in, it's estimated 110 people were in attendance.
An additional group of 10 employees from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education who interacted directly with Christian after the meeting will also be asked to self-quarantine and work from home.
A statement from the commissioner's office indicates 6 of those individuals will self-quarantine through March 24. The 4 others will self-quarantine through March 25.
Remaining staff from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education will work from home Monday and Tuesday while the office is closed for cleaning.