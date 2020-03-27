Eureka teacher and students 3D printing N95 face masks

High school teachers and students are joining the fight against COVID-19.
Rob Reynolds a teacher at Eureka Public Schools said after he heard of healthcare professionals in Billings 3D printing N95 face masks, he got to work on his school's 3D printer.
After the news broke, Reynolds got numerous emails fro members in the community about making them for healthcare providers in Eureka.
The designers put the 3D printing instructions online.
Reynolds said it takes three hours to print one mask, so he recruited students like freshmen robotics student Sophia Lord to help out.
"When Mr. Reynolds was like 'hey come in and 3D print something,' I've been missing robotics so much, I was like yes I'll do it," Lord said. "I just wanted to jump in and help out."
Reynolds said it costs just under two dollars to print a mask with plastic and a local doctor has asked for 10 to be made.
They're reaching out to Kalispell healthcare providers to see if they need any masks, and they will keep printing.
The 3D N95 face masks have an area where particle filters can be replaced.
Reynolds is working on speeding up the three hour process by making different prototypes.