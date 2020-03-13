GREAT FALLS- Several events around the Electric City are being canceled or postponed out of caution and to prevent the spread of any sickness.
We are keeping a list of events that have been canceled or postponed.
If your event has been canceled, postponed or suspended you can let us know by filling out a form on our website here.
Events in Great Falls that have been canceled or postponed so far are:
2020 State FFA Convention- The Montana FFA Association has suspended the 2020 State FFA Convention until further notice.
Great Falls Public Schools has canceled and/or postponed large GFPS sponsored gatherings- Delayed or canceled events include all athletic competitions, art shows, conferences and conventions, proms and school dances. GFPS has also suspended all out-of-state and non-essential in-state travel.
CM Russell Western Art Week events have been postponed- Christina Horton, Events and Marketing Director for the museum, says they're concerned about hundreds of people coming in from out of state.
No More Violence Week 2020- The event was originally supposed to run March 30 through April 3, however, they are now postponing the event due to COVID-19.
Great Falls Community Concert Association’s upcoming ‘Sons of Pioneers' concert- The upcoming concert is canceled because the band cannot get to Great Falls due to coronavirus according to Lary Gomoll from the Great Falls Community Concert Association.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks is canceling the remaining Great Falls Hunters Education Courses- The current hunter education courses taking place at North Middle School in Great Falls are being canceled, GFPS announcing they are not allowing large outside groups to use school buildings.