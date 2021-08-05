Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Cloud to ground lightning. A line of showers and storms will move through Missoula during the next 30 minutes.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ravalli County through 515 PM MDT... At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles southwest of Conner, or 37 miles south of Hamilton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Darby, Conner and Sula. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Dangerous conditions due to strong and erratic outflow winds along with new fire starts are possible, particularly for areas that did not see significant rainfall over the last few days. * Thunderstorms: A mix of wet and dry storms will develop in the early afternoon, with several waves of storms possible into Thursday evening. * Outflow Winds: Widespread outflow winds of 25-40 mph are anticipated. Stronger storms could produce winds over 50 mph. &&