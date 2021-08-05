MISSOULA, Mont. - With a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and students returning to a full-time in-person schedule this fall, the looming question of whether face masks will be required at school is even more present.
The Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees is proposing that all students and staff wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, when they return to school.
The proposal is set to be discussed at the virtual Board Meeting scheduled for Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. where they are hoping to make a final decision.
After ending last school year with universal face covering requirements, MCPS did not make a decision regarding the continued use of face masks for the 2021-22 school year.
However, in light of the updated CDC guidelines, it seems face mask requirements may return to Missoula's public schools.
Superintendent Rob Watson informed MCPS families of the proposal in an email that was sent Aug. 5.
"We will continue to work with the health department to trace, identify and notify close contacts to all positive COVID cases associated with MCPS. New guidance from the CDC should greatly reduce the number of students considered close contacts, if universal face coverings are used."
You can read the superintendent's letter in its entirety here: MCPS Phase 3 Family email August 5 2021 (google.com).
The proposal calls for all students, staff, volunteers and guests to wear a face covering in all K-12 MCPS facilities and administrative offices. Routine "mask breaks" throughout the day would also be implemented.
These guidelines would remain in effect for at least the first six weeks of school and are subject to modification as administration, the COVID task force and the Board of Trustees see fit.
The Board will take verbal public comment on the issue at the meeting before making a final decision. You can also input written comment before the meeting by emailing publiccomment@mcpsmt.org.
You can watch the Board Meeting live on MCAT on Bresnan Cable Channel 7 and 11 at 6 p.m. Or you can join the meeting virtually at https://zoom.us/j/98965211985 with ID: 989 6521 1985.