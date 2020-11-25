The Festival of Trees in downtown Missoula usually looks like a forest, and last year they held it at the top of Stockman's Bank.
"With the tour of the trees we have the trees in one location and everyone comes and walks though the enchanted forest, but with COVID that's not a viable option," Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy said.
So this year they are doing something different.
"We have taken the trees and spread them out to 9 different locations through out downtown mostly retail shops and businesses," McCarthy said.
From Wordens Market, to Bike & Type, to Mary's Mountain Cookies and many others. Plus this year instead of auctioning off the trees the winners will be drawn from a raffle.
"Anybody can go look at the trees from outside or inside the building whatever your comfort level is, and you can drop your tickets in the bucket for whatever tree you are trying to win," McCarthy said.
The downtown partnership will then draw winners and deliver the trees on December 7th. You can buy raffle tickets from the Downtown Missoula Partnership, they also have a list of all the tree locations.