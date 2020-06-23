With the 4th of July right around the corner, firework stands are setting up shop all across Western Montana.
From bottle rockets to sparklers, one firework stand on Flathead Lake said they look forward to the day they get to open up all year long. But this year things are looking a little different for their road side stand.
"We offer masks, we have cleaning, we sanitize, and we limit the access in here to one group of families at a time," stand owner Steve Dupuis said.
Firework stands on the Flathead Reservation opened up on Friday June 19th and stands around Missoula can open up on June 24th.