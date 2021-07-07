GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant in Cascade County has been confirmed.
According to the Cascade City-County Health Department, the vast majority of cases in the county are among young people who are unvaccinated.
“In the past week, nearly all of the new cases were persons age 20-29,” the health department wrote in a release. “Vaccination is important to not only prevent infection, but also to reduce the severity of illness, protect the more vulnerable people around you, and slow the mutation of new, more harmful strains.”
The health department is urging all unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors and socially distance, and all unvaccinated persons age 12 or older should get vaccinated as soon as possible unless advised otherwise by their physician.