GREAT FALLS- The first coronavirus related death in Cascade County has been reported Friday.
The individual was a woman over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions according to the Cascade City-County Health Department.
“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the patient's family and loved ones,” said Trisha Gardner, Cascade City-County Health Department Health Officer in a release. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home, and we urge you to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as we all work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other, especially the most vulnerable.”
The CCHD says no further details will be released out of respect for the family.