Missoula county is in phase 1B for the vaccination process and this weekend they hosted their first public clinic, giving out 400 vaccines in just four hours.
Around 9 am Sunday morning Harrold and Jan Hoem left the University of Montana's Adams Center with a band aid on each of their arms.
"I thought there would be more of a line but everything was so smooth," Jan said, "It was all very slick," Harrold added.
For the Hoems, Sunday's vaccination process was very straight forward and they said it only had four steps.
First, they made an appointment online though the Missoula County Covid website on Wednesday when the clinic was announced.
Next, they showed up for their appointment with all their paperwork filled out ahead of time.
Once they we checked in, and got their temperatures taken, they both got the first dose of the vaccine.
Finally, they waited and were monitored for 15 minuets before heading home.
Sunday's public clinic was the first one hosted by Missoula County and officials say it all went smoothly. But there are some thing they plan on adjusting before they host their next one.
"We are constantly refining the scheduling aspect it itself has been difficult for some folks so we are working to improve that,' Vaccine Coordination Team PIO Nick Holloway said.
But for the 400 folks who did make it on todays schedule the process went according to plan. The whole time making sure cleanliness was a top priority.
"We really stress mitigation measure here mask social distancing sanitizing hands, chairs, and everything else people touch," Holloway said.
Hand sanitizer is available every step of the way plus team goes around with what Holloway calls a "COVID killing gun," (a handheld sprayer that shoots out a fine mist of a bleach solution) disinfecting every surface after it is used.
"Its going really well we are only doing 400 people so we do intend to ramp up more in the future and we think this will scale up nicely," Holloway said.
Missoula county says they will host another public clinic once they get more vaccines in stock. Right now Missoula County is allocated around 1,500 vaccines a week, they are hoping to get more as production of the vaccine is ramped up.