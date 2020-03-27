MISSOULA - Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has closed schools and businesses, local first responders are doing what they can to stay active in the community.
The Missoula Police Department wanted to bring some joy and let kids interact with them while still practicing social distancing so they introduced an art project.
In a social media post, the MPD posted a blank police badge with the hopes that kids in Missoula would color them and send them back in a time where so many kids are spending their days at home and parents are looking for more creative ways to keep kids busy during this pandemic.
"We decided that we could do our part to remind our community that we're all dealing with it at the same time and at the same time give kids something to do and show their pride in their own abilities to be creative," said Sgt. Travis Welsh, MPD.
So far the response has been incredible and MPD has received about 40 colorful pictures to decorate their police stations.
You can print out the template below in the social media post, print it for your kids to color, scan it, and email it to MPD at PDWEBMail@ci.missoula.mt.us.
After you send it in, MPD will decorate the walls in their stations with it and you might even see yours on their social media!