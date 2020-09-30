KALISPELL- Three additional COVID-19 related deaths of people in Flathead County have been confirmed by the Flathead City-County Health Department.
According to the health department, two are associated with long-term care facilities, and one is associated with an assisted living facility in Flathead County.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to all friends and family that have been affected,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.
There have now been 19 deaths related to COVID-19 in Flathead County.