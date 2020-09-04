KALISPELL- The Flathead City-County Health Department is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death associated with a recent coronavirus outbreak in a long term-care facility.
According to the health department, the facility has now had more than 50% of its residents test positive for COVID-19 since August.
The COVID-19 specific fatality rate for the outbreak in the facility is 13% for the time period of August 9 through September 3, meaning that 13% of positive cases in the facility have died from the virus since August 9 the health department says.
There has now been six deaths associated with the facility, and nine total in Flathead County.