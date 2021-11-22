KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead City-County Health Department is hosting an appointment-only COVID vaccine clinic for children ages five to 11 on Dec. 1.
The clinic is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. To schedule an appointment, click here.
“A vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds will provide the opportunity to vaccinate a significant population of children and will make up for the Flathead’s slow start on vaccinating this age group,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said. “Vaccination has proven to be an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19, and our staff is working diligently to offer the vaccine to all individuals who are interested."
COVID vaccine appointments continue to be available for people ages 12 and older on Tuesdays at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. According to a release, the vaccine is also available at various other locations around the county.
You can visit vaccinefinder.org and type in your zip code to find the nearest vaccine location.