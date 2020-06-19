KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are discovering proof of COVID-19 community spread within the county Friday.
The following is a press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
"Flathead City-County Health Department has found evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County. Within the last few days, 5 COVID-19 cases have been identified that cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure with a positive case or related to travel.
There are 8 active cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County residents and 1 active case of a non-resident being monitored in Flathead County. All close contacts of the cases have been notified.
Due to the identification of community transmission, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Flathead County health officials encourage everyone to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask when in public, and to stay at home when sick.
“We all have an important role to play,” says Hillary Hanson, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “We must work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our community.”
The most accurate local source of information remains the FCCHD website https://www.flatheadhealth.org/novel-coronavirus-covid-19/."