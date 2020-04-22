Open sign

FLATHEAD Co. - Flathead County health officials released a "Business Planning Guide" listing advice for businesses to follow when they reopen after COVID-19 stay-at-home orders lift.

Some of their recommendations listed in the guide include:

  • Keep at least 6-feet of space in between people
  • Wear a fabric face mask covering the mouth and nose
  • Practice proper handwashing hygiene
  • Have hand sanitizer available
  • Sanitize heavily touched surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, cash registers, seats and toilets
  • Follow a habitual cleaning schedule
  • Stay out of public when feeling ill and watch for symptoms
  • Analyze important operations 

