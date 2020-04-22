FLATHEAD Co. - Flathead County health officials released a "Business Planning Guide" listing advice for businesses to follow when they reopen after COVID-19 stay-at-home orders lift.
Some of their recommendations listed in the guide include:
- Keep at least 6-feet of space in between people
- Wear a fabric face mask covering the mouth and nose
- Practice proper handwashing hygiene
- Have hand sanitizer available
- Sanitize heavily touched surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, cash registers, seats and toilets
- Follow a habitual cleaning schedule
- Stay out of public when feeling ill and watch for symptoms
- Analyze important operations