KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting four COVID-19 deaths in the county Friday.
According to a release from the Flathead City-County Health Department, two of the reported COVID-19 deaths are related to a long-term care facility.
“We extend our sincerest sympathies to all loved ones affected by these deaths,” Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said in the release. “In order to protect our most vulnerable, we must remain diligent in our prevention efforts until the vaccine is widely available to our community.”
As of Friday, there are a total of 58 COVID-19 deaths in Flathead County.