KALISPELL - Flathead County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 death in the county Wednesday.
A release from the Flathead City-County Health Department reports the person was older than 65-years-old and had underlying health conditions. No further information will be shared out of respect for the person's family.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends,” Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department, said in the release. “We encourage everyone to continue following masking and social distancing precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.”