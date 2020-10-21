The rising number of COVID cases in Flathead County is receiving statewide attention.
The Flathead City County Health Department attempted to pass new regulations in their October 15th meeting, after seeing last weeks numbers.
"We have had 2,653 cases, last time I saw we had 23 hospitalizations, we've had 23 deaths, and we've had total 177 lab confirmed cases in our schools," Interim Health Officer Tamalee Robinson said.
Last week a proposal limiting indoor gatherings to 500 people, was denied by the board of health, because there was not an exemption for gatherings of worship.
Robinson says the new proposa, being brought before the board next week, will include a religious exemption. Now county health officials are hoping their latest proposal will pass.
The health department wants people to start taking the COVID risk seriously. Robinson says she has three main concerns, the hospital, businesses, and the schools. She adds if more people are infected, businesses and schools will have to close again.
"If the schools closed, parents will have to all go home with their children. And then we can't staff businesses, and we can't staff the hospital," Robinson said.
On Tuesday Governor Steve Bullock even addressed Flathead County directly in his statewide COVID-19 update.
"I think there really is certain counties that need to take this more seriously and the start would be following and enforcing state wide restrictions we already have in place," Bullock said.
Bullock says he's against more statewide restrictions right now because he doesn't want to punish the few counties doing a good job to contain the coronavirus.