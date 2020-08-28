FLATHEAD COUNTY- Four additional COVID-19 related deaths of people in Flathead County have been confirmed by the Flathead City-County Health Department.
All of the deaths are associated with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in a long term care facility.
According to the health department, there have now been five deaths associated with the facility, and eight total in Flathead County.
“We extend our sympathies to all loved ones affected by these recent deaths,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.
No further details will be released out of respect for the families the health department says.