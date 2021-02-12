Coronavirus Vaccine

KALISPELL - Flathead County said they have received an auxiliary shipment of 1,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from Montana Department of Public Human Health and Services.

This shipment is in addition to the regular weekly allotment of 1,000 vaccines received, and will provide enough doses to vaccinate roughly 2-percent of Flathead County residents this week.

If you are interested in getting on the list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, please call 406-751-8119 or you can follow this link.

Flathead City-County Health will administer the additional 1,000 doses at a vaccine clinic Friday at the Flathead County fairgrounds.

The clinic will be appointment-only for individuals.

