The following is a press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department:
The Flathead City-County Health Department has confirmed three additional COVID-19 related deaths of individuals in Flathead County. One of the deaths is associated with a recent COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility. The total number of deaths associated with the facility is now eleven.
The second death is associated with a different long-term care facility located in Flathead County, and the third COVID related death is an individual who is not associated with a long term care facility. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County up to sixteen.
“We’d like to extend our sincerest condolences to all loved ones who have been affected,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.
These deaths will be reflected on the Montana COVID Dashboard effective 9/19/20. The Flathead City-County Health Department will continue to update their novel coronavirus website daily with case counts and press releases.